Pakistan: PTI condemns internet 'throttling,' cites economic fallout

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 : The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has criticised the government for allegedly reducing internet speeds under the pretext of addressing security concerns. The party claims that this policy disproportionately targets PTI while having grave economic consequences for the nation, Dawn reported.

PTI officials urged the government to reconsider its approach, citing the detrimental effects of internet restrictions on Pakistan's economy and global standing.

In a statement reacting to a report by Top10VPN.com, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram highlighted that Pakistan incurred the highest economic losses globally due to internet shutdowns in 2024, amounting to USD 1.62 billion.

"Despite a 15.8 per cent worldwide decline in costs associated with internet shutdowns, Pakistan topped the charts," he stated, calling this an alarming trend. He added that the financial implications of a single 24-hour internet shutdown in Pakistan result in losses exceeding PKR 1.3 billion, which he attributed to "short-sighted and ineffective policies."

Sheikh Waqqas also condemned the Minister of State for IT and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman for repeatedly using security concerns as a justification for restricting internet access. He emphasised that the root cause of security issues lies in "misguided priorities and flawed policies," contrasting this with what he described as a period of "exemplary peace" during the PTI-led government under Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Dawn.

He blamed the resurgence of terrorism on the policies of the current administration, which he accused of prioritising self-interest over national welfare.

"The power-hungry clique's ill-advised policy will have far-reaching devastating economic consequences for the country, including the loss of substantial foreign exchange earnings and potential business contracts," Waqqas asserted.

He criticised the government for promoting initiatives like the 'Uraan Pakistan' program and plans for a 5G spectrum auction while failing to deliver concrete economic outcomes. Instead, he urged policymakers to focus on crafting a "well-orchestrated strategy" that could harness the IT sector's potential to drive economic growth and recovery.

Waqqas also raised concerns about the impact of these policies on foreign investor confidence. He warned that such measures would push Pakistan's economy further into crisis, making a complete business meltdown inevitable, Dawn reported.

"By prioritising their own interests over the nation's well-being, the government risks undermining the very foundations of the economy," he said.

He concluded by urging the government to abandon its "ill-conceived" policy and focus on providing uninterrupted high-speed internet access, which he argued is crucial for boosting IT exports and revitalising the country's struggling economy.

