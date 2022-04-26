Pakistan: PTI to stage protest in Islamabad until announcement of general elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) and former premier Imran Khan on Monday said that he, along with his party workers, would stage a sit-in in Islamabad until the announcement of the next general elections, reported local media.

In a video message, Khan asked PTI workers and the people of the country to make preparations for his call for a march on Islamabad in the next few weeks, reported The News International.

"Now a defining moment has arrived when we will have to decide whether to live like slaves or as an independent country. We have to rally people for the real independence of Pakistan," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Reiterating his claims of "foreign conspiracy", the PTI chairman said that all the mafias joined hands to plot the ouster of his government.

"Unfortunately, those, who have been involved in corruption for the last 30 years, have been again imposed on us. The incumbent Prime Minister and his son are involved in corruption cases of Rs 40 billion and they are now controlling the FIA, which is investigating the cases of their servants like Maqsood Chaprasi. I have given a call, go out and mobilize people in streets and neighbourhood for real independence," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Notably, earlier on Sunday, the PTI chairman thanked his online supporters for spreading the narrative of the "foreign conspiracy" that has been rejected by the ruling party and the country's powerful military.

"I want to thank all our social media warriors who have valiantly taken our fight against US regime change conspiracy forward on all social media platforms," he said in a Twitter post late Sunday night.

"Continue carrying on our movement for Pak's sovereignty & democracy. You are our frontline warriors," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor