Pakistan Railways denies reports of people injured in Sheikhupura accident 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 : Pakistan Railways denied the media reports of multiple injuries during a collision of two trains in Punjab's Sheikhupura on Sunday, reported Dawn.

The Mianwali Express which was en route to Lahore collided with another train at 4:50 am which was parked in the loop line at the Qila Sattar Shah Station early in the morning.

According to ARY News, at least 20 people were injured in the accident, including women and children.

However, the Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said, "All passengers aboard the train remained safe during the accident."

He further added that one passenger, who had a pre-existing heart condition, was wounded and had been moved to the hospital, reported Dawn.

“Reports of 31 or 21 injured persons in the Mianwali Express accident are based on lies,” the railways spokesperson confirmed.

Ali also clarified that that the track was cleared by 7:30 and shortly after that Mianwalii Express continued its journey to Lahore.

“Train driver Imran Sarwar and assistant driver Muhammad Bilal have been suspended for negligence,” he said.

Moreover, Ali further noted that an inquiry committee had been formed on the directives of the Ministry of Railways and they will submit a report on the incident within 24 hours, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Railways Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah said that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible as per the law.

Whereas, CEO Shahid Aziz said that there would be no compromise on safety.

Moreover, such accidents and derailments happen quite often in Pakistan's antiquated railway system which has around 7,500 kilometers of track and carries more than 80 million passengers a year.

Earlier in August, at least 30 people died and several others were injured in the Hazara Express train derailment incident in Nawabshah.

Over 100 people sustained injuries after 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

As the inquiry proceeded, six Railway officials, including two 18-grade officers were suspended, according to Dawn.

A preliminary report into the accident stated that the accident happened due to missing fishplates and a broken track, Dawn reported.

Notably, the old rails and historic bridges make Pakistan Railways dangerous and unsafe. Over the system, there are 13,841 bridges, including 532 major and 13,309 minor ones.

Surprisingly, practically all of the bridges were built when the subcontinent's railway system was inaugurated in 1870, according to The Nation.

Also, the theft of rail tracks, engines and particular parts has been commonplace for decades in Pakistan, The Nation reported.

