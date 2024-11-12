Pakistan: Rawalpindi grapples with record inflation in essential commodities

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 12 : Rawalpindi is reeling under unprecedented inflation as the prices of essential commodities continue to climb, defying the government's assurances of price stability. The surge has severely strained household budgets, the Express Tribune reported.

Staples such as pulses, cooking oil, flour, and vegetables have seen massive price hikes. Black gram now costs PKR 600 per kilogram, while split chickpeas are priced at PKR 400 per kilogram. Cooking oil has reached PKR 520 per litre, and the price of a carton of ghee has increased by PKR 1500.

Even beverages have been impacted, with soft drinks from all brands now costing PKR 10 more than their previous rates.

The inflationary wave has also hit spices, which have seen a 50 per cent increase in prices. Meanwhile, chicken is being sold at PKR 650 per kilogram, and eggs are priced at PKR 330 per dozen. Dairy products have not been spared, as milk now costs PKR 220 per litre, and yoghurt is priced at PKR 240 per kilogram, reported the Express Tribune.

To address these soaring costs, representatives from various local associations, including the Central Grocery Merchants Association, Milkmen Market, Naan Bai, Mutton Beef Shops Union, and Poultry Union, convened with the Deputy Commissioner at a Price Control Committee meeting. However, the meeting concluded without the release of an official price list for food, groceries, or other essentials, the Express Tribune reported.

The delay in announcing revised rates, which were expected on November 7, has caused frustration among residents and merchants alike. Salim Parvez Butt, Central President of the Grocery Merchants Association, expressed outrage over the inaction and warned that merchants might boycott government-regulated products if the revised prices fall below wholesale market rates, the Express Tribune reported.

The ongoing inflation has left residents in uncertainty, straining household finances and escalating dissatisfaction with the lack of effective government intervention.

