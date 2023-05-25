Pakistan releases 66 Afghan prisoners from Karachi Central Jail: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 25 : Taliban officials on Wednesday said that 66 prisoners, including childrens, were released from the prisons in Pakistan's Sindh province, Khaama Press reported.

According to the General Consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan, 66 prisoners, including eight children, were released from Sindh's Karachi Central Jail.

According to instructions from the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan via Chaman, reported the leading news outlet from Afghanistan.

Earlier in January 2023, Pakistan released 524 Afghan nationals, who were accused of entering without valid travel documents.

Most Afghan nationals immigrate to neighbouring Pakistan for medical treatment, work and fleeing due to prosecution and security threats.

Some Afghan refugees do not have valid travel documents, particularly those who travel for medical treatment or flee due to security and prosecution by the current regime. As a result, the Pakistani officials arrest them due to a lack of invalid travel documents, as per Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has hosted over three million registered Afghan refugees for decades.

