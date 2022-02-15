Pakistan reports 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 : Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,488,598 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, reported Xinhua. A total of 3,804 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,383,725, showed data from the NCOC.The number of active cases has dropped to 75,405 in the country, including 1,588 in critical condition. According to the official data, 27 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Monday, taking the death toll to 29,828, reported the news agency. Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,036 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 496,134 cases so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor