Pakistan: Rights body sounds alarm on continued disappearances from Balochistan, demands justice

Balochistan [Pakistan] February 11 : Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, has raised concerns regarding the forcible disappearance of 11 individuals from Pasni, Balochistan, between February 8 and February 10.

Paank further said that these individuals have allegedly been abducted and unlawfully detained by Pakistani security forces.

"Paank is deeply concerned by the enforced disappearances of 11 individuals from Pasni, #Balochistan, between February 8 and February 10, 2025. Reports indicate that Pakistani security forces have unlawfully detained and forcibly disappeared these individuals, continuing a pattern of human rights violations in the region," Paank wrote on X.

It added, "On February 8, 2025, two brothers, Naseem and Washdil, sons of Pathan, were taken from the Chakuli Kulanch region of Gwadar. Their disappearance raises serious concerns about the systematic targeting of civilians, especially those involved in public discourse, as Naseem Pathan was known for maintaining the Facebook page Chakuli Musam, which provides weather updates."

The post further mentioned, "On February 10, 2025, nine more individuals were forcibly disappeared from Pasni's Ward No. 6, Ward No. 5, and Ward No. 3, following illegal detentions by Pakistani forces Maqbool Akram (Ward No. 6), Saleem Raza (Ward No. 6), Naseeb Suwali (Ward No. 6), Fasail Suwali (Ward No. 6), Sajid Suwali (Ward No. 6), Ali Baloch (Ward No. 5), Ahmed Raza (Ward No. 6) and Saleh Riaz (Ward No. 3)."

Paank through their post urges the Pakistani government to promptly free all those who have been forcibly disappeared and vehemently condemns these acts. The organisation demanded to bring charges against individuals in charge of these unlawful detentions to ensure accountability.

Paank urges the human rights obligations outlined in the United Nations Convention Against Enforced Disappearances and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is bound.

Paank reiterated that they call on international human rights organizations, the UN, and civil society organizations to put pressure on Pakistani authorities to put an end to the current enforced disappearance issue in Balochistan.

The post further said, "Uphold human rights commitments, as outlined under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the United Nations Convention Against Enforced Disappearances, both of which Pakistan is obligated to adhere to. We urge the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and civil society groups to pressure Pakistani authorities to halt this ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The practice of abduction, arbitrary detention, and extrajudicial disappearances must end immediately."

