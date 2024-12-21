Pakistan: Rights organisation condemns abduction of two individuals from Balochistan's Kech

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 21 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has expressed concern over the recent abduction of two individuals from the Kech district of Balochistan.

Paank identified the abducted individuals as Zaman Baloch and Abdul Hussain who were called by the Kech's District Chairman and were then taken by the Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We express grave concern over the recent enforced disappearances in Balochistan. On December 17, 2024, Zaman Baloch and Abdul Hussain, both sons of Sepahan, were summoned by the District Chairman Kech, Hotman, and handed over to Pakistani forces in his office. Following this, both individuals forcibly disappeared."

Paank called on Pakistani authorities to declare the whereabouts of these two individuals and ensure their safe return.

Paank stated, "We call on Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose their whereabouts, ensure their safe return, and uphold human rights. Enforced disappearances must end. Justice and accountability are crucial."

Recently, Pakistani security forces have reportedly abducted another young man from the Kech district of Balochistan following a house raid. The abducted individual has been identified as Balach Hasil, who was forcibly disappeared during a raid in the Hothabad area of Tump, Kech.

Eyewitnesses stated that Balach, the son of Hasil and a resident of Hothabad, was taken from his home by the security forces without any explanation or official charges. His whereabouts remain unknown, raising grave concerns about his safety and well-being. The incident has intensified fears over ongoing enforced disappearances in the region.

These abductions have ignited widespread outrage and calls for justice, as families tirelessly search for information about their loved ones. The ongoing human rights violations have only deepened tensions in the region, fueling local resentment and increasing demands for accountability.

Enforced disappearances have become alarmingly common, with cases rising daily. Despite continuous documentation of these incidents, little has been done to investigate or hold those responsible accountable, leaving the issue unresolved and further eroding trust in authorities.

