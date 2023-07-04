Pakistan SC to hear Imran Khan's plea against bail rejection today

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday will take up former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea against the rejection by the Balochistan High Court of his plea seeking to quash the FIR and arrest warrants against him in the murder case of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta, Dawn reported.

The plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman will be taken up by a two-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik, after the former prime minister's one-page application seeking early fixing of the matter.

In his application, Khan has stated that his protective bail, earlier granted by the Islamabad High Court, expired on Monday and due to security and other reasons he was unable to travel to Quetta.

He has further said that "it is necessary" that his pending petition is taken for the suspension of further proceedings before the Balochistan HC as his "liberty and life" are at stake.

The PTI Chairman has requested the apex court to fix the matter as early as possible preferably on July 4 in the interest of justice.

In his earlier petition, Khan had argued that the BHC had dismissed his petition in the preliminary stage, without considering the actual facts of the matter, Dawn reported.

The petition urged the SC to set aside the HC's June 15 order and quash the FIR as a "grave miscarriage of justice" has been done in the case.

It added that the petitioner was a victim of "malicious prosecution" on the part of the complainant and local police who became instrumental at the hands of political rivals of the PTI chief, Dawn reported.

