Pakistan SC to pronounce order on dismissal of no-trust motion today

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that the Supreme Court will issue an appropriate order today on the matter concerning the dismissal of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, reported local media.

The CJP's remarks came as a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court today resumed hearing into a suo-moto notice over National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissing the no-trust motion on Sunday, reported ARY News.

While noting that the court will only look into the proceedings of the National Assembly today, the chief justice said that they would issue an appropriate order on the matter today.

"We will not be listening to any other matter today," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

During his arguments, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) counsel stressed that the speaker has violated his mandate by dismissing the no-trust motion and pushing the country towards a constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

Further, Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board on Tuesday to discuss ticket distribution in the next election, the media outlet reported citing sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

