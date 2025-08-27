Pakistan: Schools closed indefinitely in Punjab as Monsoon wreaks havoc

Lahore [Pakistan], August 27 : Authorities have announced the closure of schools for an indefinite period in the flood-hit district of Punjab province as Monsoon havoc continues in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing officials.

All public and private schools in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Pasrur will remain closed from August 27 until further review, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali issued a notification stating, "To ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid torrential rains and the resulting flood situation, all public and private schools (Primary, Middle, High, and Higher Secondary) in District Sialkot shall remain closed on August 27, 2025. The closure will remain in effect until further review."

All on-campus academic and co-curricular activities will remain suspended, ARY News reported, citing official notification.

The order directed strict implementation by all concerned authorities. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors, avoid commutation, and refrain from taking trips to affected places.

More than 24,000 people have been relocated from the low-lying areas of the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers as they brace for a "high flood", Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Dawn reported that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued a flood alert in Punjab due to heavy rains, with a risk of flooding in the upper reaches of these rivers, particularly in the next 48 hours.

Citing rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad, Dawn reported that people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas of these rivers since Saturday. These rivers were experiencing low to high flooding due to torrential monsoon rains in the catchment areas, and more rain was expected over the next 48 hours.

In Karachi, Health professionals and leading environmental advocates have called on authorities to accelerate the removal of standing water and solid waste during the monsoon to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks, as reported by Dawn.

They emphasised the importance of consistently cleaning stormwater drains and implementing rainwater harvesting strategies to help restore dwindling groundwater levels and reduce the chances of urban flooding, according to Dawn.

"There is a significant risk of vector-borne and water-borne diseases this year, especially following the intense rains we've recently experienced. We must act quickly with the limited time we have before the next downpour, as stagnant water will soon become breeding sites for mosquitoes," stated Dr. Imran Sarwar, head of the emergency department at Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, per the Dawn report.

