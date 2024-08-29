Pakistan Security forces raids Turbat University hostel: Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 29 : Tensions continue to persist in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces raided the Turbat University.

The intelligence agencies conducted a search operation in the women's hostel, The Balochistan Post reported, citing the media reports from Kech district in the province.

Students claim that the forces interrogated them on Mahal Baloch, popularly known as Zilan Kurd, who was a part of the recent suicide attack by the BLA Majeed Brigade on a Pakistani army base in Bela.

The students said that enquiries concerning Mahal Baloch's presence at the hostel and her life were made, and that their rooms had been examined. There are reports that the soldiers stole multiple items from Mahal Baloch's room during the operation.

Mahal Baloch, a law student at Turbat University, was from the coastal city of Gwadar.

According to Balochistan Post, she was involved in a suicide attack on a central Pakistani forces camp in Bela as part of the Baloch Liberation Army's "Operation Herof."

The administration at Turbat University has refrained from commenting on the raid and the harassment of students.

Meanwhile leading Baloch Activist Mahrang Baloch said that the Baloch Yakhjeti Committe was against the use of violence.

"From the last few days, there has been a significant amount of criticism regarding our stance on the violence against unarmed civilians in Balochistan. From the day one, my position has been very clear: we are peaceful activists committed to non-violence. Both BYC and I strongly oppose any form of violence, regardless of ethnicity, race, political, or religious affiliation. The solution to Balochistan conundrum lies in the rule of law, which those in power don't want because chaos strengthens their grip on power," she said in a post on X.

