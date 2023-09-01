Pakistan: Senior police official found involved in cross-border drug smuggling 

Lahore [Pakistan], September 1 : A senior official of Lahore police has been found to be allegedly involved in the smuggling of drugs across the border via drones, Dawn reported.

Confirming the incident, Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) in Lahore said there is an "involvement of a DSP," claiming the officer was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF)

Speaking to Dawn, the DIG further said, “We have constituted a high-powered committee of senior police officers to further expand the scope of the investigation into the illegal cross-border smuggling of the drug."

He stated that the committee would be led by Lahore SSP Internal Accountability (IAB) Tauqeer Naeem, with assistance from SP Crime Record Officer Aftab Phularwan and a DSP.

He stated that departmental action had already been taken against the police officer and that further action would be taken in light of the inquiry report, reported Dawn.

The entire incident came to light when a drone carrying 6 kgs of drugs, worth a million rupees, crashed on the outskirts of the provincial capital. According to sources, the situation was elevated to the prime minister amid reports that some individuals were smuggling drugs from Kasur to India through drones, Dawn reported.

The use of technology to smuggle narcotics raised red flags in the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), as seen by recent arrests in Pakistan.

