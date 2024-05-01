Pakistan: Seven policemen injured in terrorist attack in Punjab's Taunsa

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 : In the early hours of Wednesday, at least seven policemen sustained injuries as terrorists launched an assault on a police checkpost in Punjab's Taunsa Sharif district, ARY news reported.

The incident marks the second assault on the checkpoint within a two-month in the district.

According to police officials, terrorists attacked the Jhangi checkpost, situated in the Wahova area of Dera Ghazi Khan adjacent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The assault resulted in the injury of six officers, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition, according to the officials, Samaa TV reported.

According to ARY News, seven wounded policemen were transferred to Taunsa Sharif THQ hospital for medical assistance.

The Punjab Police spokesperson has confirmed an attempted terrorist attack on the Jhangi checkpoint, which was successfully thwarted by a vigilant police team.

Around 20 terrorists armed with grenades, rocket launchers and laser-light guns attacked the checkpost," he said.

The spokesperson stated that the terrorists launched their assault from various directions under the cover of darkness, but retreated as they ran out of ammunition, as per ARY News.

He further said that terrorists wanted to capture the police checkpost and take the policemen as captives.

Upon receiving intelligence about the terrorist assault, law enforcement agencies promptly arrived at the scene and secured the area.

After the attack, the vicinity was sealed off, and a thorough search operation was launched to capture the terrorists.

Notably, Shakirullah Marwat, the district and sessions judge of South Waziristan was abducted by unidentified kidnappers on Dera Ismail Khan's Tank Road recently.

His captors released a video of him pleading for his freedom.The judge appealed to the government and judiciary to accept the demands of his abductors.

In a video message sent from an unknown location, Marwat said that, "Taliban brought me here. It is a jungle and a war is going on."

