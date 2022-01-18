Pakistan: Several injured in blast in Balochistan province
Several people were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to media reports.
Citing railway officials, Xinhua news agency reported that four compartments of a passenger train were derailed, following the blast.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
