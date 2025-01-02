Pakistan: Severe fog disrupts train services in Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 : Adverse foggy weather conditions have disrupted train services in Pakistan's Punjab and other areas, causing delays in both arrivals and departures from Karachi.

According to ARY News, the Pakistan Express was delayed by 4 hours and 15 minutes due to the weather conditions. Similarly, the Karakoram Express and Allama Iqbal Express were delayed by five hours and one hour, respectively.

Additionally, the Millat Express, scheduled to travel from Lala Musa to Faisalabad, was delayed by five hours and three minutes. Passengers of the Khyber Mail had to wait three hours and 45 minutes before the train departed, as per ARY News.

On December 28, a tragic car accident occurred due to dense fog in Tandlianwala, Punjab, which resulted in the deaths of at least six people, including women and children, and left three others injured. The accident took place when a car travelling from Lahore to Tandianwala collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley in a suburban area.

The victims, members of the same family, included children aged between 3 and 6 years. The injured family members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the family was travelling to Tandlianwala after exiting the motorway. The police have confiscated the tractor trolley, though the driver fled the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered against the fleeing driver, Ary News reported.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Islamabad remains a concern, with levels fluctuating between "red" (unhealthy) and "purple" (very unhealthy), as reported by Dawn on December 30.

According to data from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the rise in air pollution is largely attributed to construction projects and increasing vehicular emissions. Zaigham Abbas, Director of Pak-EPA's Labs and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS), pointed to extensive development projects across Islamabad as the primary cause of the hazardous air quality.

