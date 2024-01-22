Pakistan Shocker: Body of Young Man Found Hanging From Bridge in Islamabad, Disturbing Visuals Surface

A shocking incident unfolded in Pakistan on the morning of Monday, January 22, as the lifeless body of a young man was found hanging from a bridge in Islamabad. The body was discovered hanging from a pedestrian bridge in sector I-9.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Umar Shaham, a 30-year-old resident of sector I-9/1. The grim scene of the body hanging amid dense fog created a sombre atmosphere in the area, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media. Upon receiving the information, police personnel from Aabpara Police Station rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

While it initially appeared to be a case of suicide, authorities are investigating the incident from all possible angles, including the possibility of murder. The police have dispatched the body to PIMS Hospital for post-mortem, as mentioned in a media report quoting a police officer.