Pakistan Shooting: 20 Killed, Seven Injured in Attack on Miners in Balochistan

Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan's southwest on Friday, October 11. It's the latest attack in restive Balochistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.

Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said the gunmen stormed the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district late Thursday night, rounded up the men and opened fire.

At least 19 coal mine workers were killed and several injured in a terrorist attack on a coal mine in Duki, Balochistan. The attackers set fire to machinery during the late-night assault. Victims were from Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Kuchlak, and Afghanistan.

Most of the men were from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Three of the dead and four of the wounded were Afghan. Nobody claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.