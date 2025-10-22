Pakistan: Sindh faces surge in dengue cases as government intensifies anti-mosquito measures

Karachi [Pakistan], October 22 : Amid a surge in dengue cases across Sindh province, concerns have been raised over the provincial government's handling of the outbreak, even as it intensifies anti-mosquito measures to curb the spread of the disease.

According to a report published in Dawn, the Sindh Health Department stated that 276 new dengue cases were recorded this month, bringing the total number of cases to 920 so far this year. The report noted that Karachi Division remains the worst affected, with 124 confirmed cases, followed by Hyderabad with 82, Mirpurkhas with 58, Sukkur with nine, Shaheed Benazirabad with two, and Larkana Division with one case.

However, official figures do not fully capture the situation on the ground. Various branches of the Diagnostic and Research Laboratory (DRL) tested 24,019 patients between October 1 and 20 in different cities and towns of the province, excluding Karachi, and 10,744 of them tested positive for dengue, Dawn reported.

While the government has confirmed only one death, nine dengue patients have died in Hyderabad alone over just a couple of days. Families of the deceased confirmed that their relatives had contracted the dengue virus. Officials stated that DRL figures are not being included in the health department's tally for reasons that remain unclear.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad district health officer moved a senior official and requested him to direct the DRL administrator to share "detailed information of dengue positive cases" for Hyderabad on a daily basis. The health department spokesperson was unavailable when contacted.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that the provincial government had further intensified its anti-dengue measures across the province. "Instructions have been issued to all districts to enhance spray operations, fumigation, and drainage systems to eliminate mosquito breeding sites," she said.

She added, "All deputy commissioners and district health officers have been directed to ensure that no stagnant water remains anywhere, as it is the primary source of mosquito breeding." The minister emphasised that the government's priority is to provide equal attention to both urban and rural areas, Dawn reported.

Dedicated dengue treatment units have been established in all government hospitals, providing free testing and treatment. Pechuho also appealed to the public to avoid stagnant water in courtyards, on rooftops, and in flowerpots, to use mosquito repellents, and to immediately visit hospitals in case of fever. "Dengue is a preventable disease, and with collective responsibility and public cooperation, we can control it effectively," she added.

The health minister further assured that Sindh government's dengue monitoring teams are actively working in the affected districts and reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor