Pakistan: Sindh Rawadari hold rally against canal project, demand justice for Kunbhar

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 24 :The Sindh Rawadari Committee held a rally from the Old Campus area and made its way to the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, condemning the federal government's proposal to construct six canals on the Indus River and the police's inability to apprehend the killers of Shahnawaz Kunbha.

A significant number of women took part in the rally and the protestors chanted slogans opposing the canal construction plan. Several members and supporters from PPP-Shaheed Bhutto, JSQM, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, as well as other civil society groups and organizations, took part in the Sindh Rawadari rally, as per News International.

According to the report, on this occasion, Alia Bakhshal, Asda Butt, Irfana Mallah, Amar Sindhu, Niaz Kalani, Iqbal Mallah, and others stated that they would not compromise on Sindh's rights and would not allow any disturbance to peace and order. They called for the arrest of Shahnawaz Kunbhar's killers and demanded the halt of the plan to construct six canals on the Indus River, warning that the protest would intensify if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had announced plans to hold a rally in Hyderabad, prompting the police to arrest TLP workers on Friday night.

On Saturday, as the Sindh Rawadari rally participants arrived at the press club, TLP workers also gathered at Hyder Chowk but were halted by the police near the DC House. To manage the tension, police were stationed around the press club and Hyder Chowk, and the area was barricaded with barbed wire. DIG Tariq Dharejo and SSP Farrukh Lanjar closely monitored the situation. The police used tear gas, batons, and made arrests to disperse the TLP rally.

Later, TLP leaders held a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, where they criticized the administration and police for permitting a rally by liberals while stopping a religious party, calling it unjust.

