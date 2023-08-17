Pakistan: Six accused arrested in celebratory aerial firing incident in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 17 : Following the aerial firing in Karachi that killed two people, the police have apprehended six accused in a separate similar incident that killed two children in another aerial firing on the eve of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day in Shahdara, Badami Bagh in Lahore, reported ARY News.

In the firing, one civilian also died and 12 others suffered injuries, including women.

The police found pistols, rifles, bullets and cartridges in the possession of the arrested individuals.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Imran Kishor said that the arrested accused have also been charged in several cases of murder and attempted murder in the past.

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, a series of aerial firing happened in various areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Liyari, Garden, Mahmoodabad, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi, and Bilal Colony, according to ARY News.

As per the sources, one person was injured owing to the aerial firing in Bilal Colony, whereas, two others were injured near Liaquatabad, as well as in Korangi and Landhi.

Two people lost their lives and 85 others were injured in aerial firing in Karachi.

Jamshed Quarters Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Baig said that a 25-year-old woman was travelling with her family on a motorbike and was hit by a bullet fired from an unknown direction when she was passing through the People’s Chowrangi, Karachi.

Following the incident, she was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors declared her dead, according to surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

In another incident, Baghdadi Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Yasin said that a man was shot dead by a stray bullet while he was asleep on the roof of his house in Lyari’s Aath Chowk, according to Dawn. Moreover, 32 people with bullet injuries were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to Dawn.

According to ARY News, one individual was injured in Mahmoodabad.

Moreover, the rescue sources informed that a young man was injured in the aerial firing in Mahmoodabad and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

