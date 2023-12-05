Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Central Punjab office sealed again

Lahore [Pakistan], December 5 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Punjab office was again sealed on Tuesday, just a day after it was reopened following court orders, as reported by ARY News.

Law enforcement agencies arrived at Jail Road to seal the PTI's Central Punjab headquarters, acting on the orders of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

PTI Punjab Secretary Information Shayan Bashir denounced the move, alleging that the LDA had disregarded court orders and unlawfully sealed PTI's Punjab office, according to ARY News.

On the previous day, the PTI supremo declared his unwavering stance during an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail amidst an open hearing of the cypher case. He emphatically stated, "I am ready to die but will not strike any deal or compromise."

Addressing the allegations made by Khawar Maneka against Bushra Bibi, the PTI leader asserted that he was accustomed to false accusations against the former first lady. "I saw Bushra Bibi on the day our marriage took place," he declared, adding that he could testify to this under oath.

During a media interaction, the former prime minister confidently predicted his party's success in the upcoming February 8 polls. He claimed that his arrest was part of the "London Plan," designed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and imprison him.

Referring to the May 9 riots, the former prime minister contended that it was also part of the alleged London Plan, asserting that he was 'illegally' arrested on that day, leading to a subsequent crackdown on PTI with over 10,000 workers being apprehended, ARY News reported.

