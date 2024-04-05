Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman hints at joining JUI-F's sit-in against govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 : Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has hinted about participating in a sit-in against the government called by the Moulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlm (JUI-F), according to ARY News.

Speaking on an ARY News broadcast, Barrister Gohar announced that following Eid-ul-Fitr, the Grand Opposition Alliance would begin an anti-government protest.

"Moulana Fazlur Rehman would also be approached to join the Grand Opposition Alliance. We and the PTI are in touch and hope we will be meeting as well," Barrister Gohar added.

The PTI chairman said that the opposition parties' protest would be aimed at strengthening the parliament as well as against mandate 'theft'.

"We want no mandate to be stolen in future also," Barrister Gohar said, according to ARY News.

The Grand Opposition Alliance's leadership has not yet been decided, according to the PTI chairman. He declared that all parties would be consulted before the alliance's chairman is chosen.

"It is our legal right to hold peaceful protest," he said.

Barrister Gohar claimed that Imran Khan would be freed by the end of April 2024 and added that all of the accusations made against the PTI founder were the result of "political victimisation."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Grand Opposition Alliance, which is formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other major opposition parties announced an anti-government protest after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

The first joint public meeting of the recently formed opposition alliance, which also includes the Sunni Ittehad Council, Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Balochistan National Party (BNP), is scheduled to take place in Quetta on April 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor