Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemns arrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, urges SC to take suo motu notice

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday condemned the "torture" and arrest of the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. PTI urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was taken into custody by Rawalpindi police from Adiala jail in connection with a case related to the May 9 violent protests. He was taken into custody a day after being detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) after bail was granted to him in the cypher case last week.

PTI called the latest arrest of Qureshi "illegal," as he had been bailed out by the Supreme Court, and the orders for his detention under the 3-MPO were also withdrawn soon after being issued, according to Geo News report.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail, Barrister Gohar Khan said, "Shah Mahmood Qureshi was pushed and tortured yesterday."

Notably, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was implicated in cases connected to the May 9 protests that erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this year.

Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which sent him on 14-day judicial remand in May 9 cases including the one related to an attack on GHQ and ordered to transfer him to the Adiala jail.

Speaking about giving tickets to the candidates, Gohar said that PTI is finalising the tickets and will reach a decision in a few days, Geo News reported. He ruled out the possibility of giving tickets to "those who held press conferences" to announce their detachment from PTI, saying that the party was not considering such individuals.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) performance and urged the electoral body to ensure free and fair polls in Pakistan. Elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held on February 8, Geo News reported.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted till December 30. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions regarding these appeals will be taken by January 10.

On Wednesday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was granted bail in the cypher case by the Pakistan apex court last week, was rearrested outside the Adiala Jail, reported Dawn. PTI shared the footage showing Qureshi being manhandled outside the jail, from within its premises, according to Dawn report.

PTI shared a post on X, stating that Qureshi was again arrested from outside the Adiala Jail after being released on bail in the cypher case. In a post shared on X, PTI stated, "Earlier, the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner had withdrawn the detention order issued under the MPO."

