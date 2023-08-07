Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf files petition in Islamabad High Court, wants Imran Khan to be shifted to Adiala jail 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking the shifting of party chairman Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. PTI in the petition said that given the "education, habits and social and political status" of Imran Khan, he ought to be provided better or A-class facilities in jail.

PTI filed the petition after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The petition filed by PTI reads, "Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket..."

The petition reads, "Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," according to Geo News report.

Imran Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha filed the petition. In the petition, Panjotha said that the PTI chairman was being kept in a "small cell of 9 x 11 feet". The petitioner requested that Imran Khan's legal team, personal physician and family members be allowed to meet him.

It said that Dr Faisal Sultan has been Imran Khan's physician for the past 25 years and is aware of the medical history of the petitioner, Geo News reported.

The petition reads, "Due to previous injuries sustained by the petitioner including a fall in 2013, the bullet injuries caused in the Wazirabad attack and for overseeing the health conditions of the Petitioner, the access to Dr Faisal Sultan is required to be granted."

In the petition, Imran Khan's lawyer requested the court to declare Imran Khan's stay in Attock jail "illegal." In the petition, the lawyer requested the court to shift Imran Khan to Adiala, according to Geo News report.

A team of doctors has been appointed for the PTI chairman and they will do his check-up in two shifts. They further said that Khan has been taken from Class C to Barrack Number 2. However, Imran Khan will be taken to B class as per the instructions of the Punjab Home Department.

After Imran Khan's arrest, PTI on Saturday called for peaceful protests in Pakistan within the ambit of the law and Constitution after the arrest of the party's chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. It also requested the Supreme Court to hear its review petition filed earlier in the day against the maintainability of the Toshakhana case, according to Dawn.

The PTI said it has taken action as per Imran Khan's instructions for its organisation and political plan of action, adding that the entire nation had rejected the verdict of the sessions court. Imran Khan's arrest comes approximately three months after his first arrest on May 9 when he was arrested in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

