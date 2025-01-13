Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for violating party discipline

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has for the second time issued a show cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for violating party discipline, The Express Tribune reported.

In the notice issued on Monday, the PTI leadership reprimanded Sher Afzal Marwat, known for his fiery oratory, for making statements contrary to the stance taken by Imran Khan-founded party.

In addition, Marwat has been prohibited from representing PTI in the media while he presents his response to the show-cause notice issued by the party. PTI's Additional Secretary General, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, issued the show-cause notice.

The notification, issued under PTI founder Imran Khan, stated that Sher Afzal Marwat had previously breached the party's policy and made statements without careful consideration. He has been asked to give a response in seven days.

A few days back, Sher Afzal Marwat spoke on internal differences in PTI, stating that if anyone speaks against him, they should not expect him to remain silent in return.

In 2023, PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for violating the party's code of conduct with his statements targeting senior leaders and Saudi Arabia. In the notice, Marwat was accused of making harmful remarks and straining ties within the party,

Earlier in October, Sher Afzal Marwat criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for neglecting Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi for more than a year. He expressed disappointment that Imran Khan has been overshadowed by internal conflicts and personal ambitions within the party, according to Geo News report.

Speaking at a rally for PTI supporters in Peshawar, he condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for neglecting Imran, lamenting that many party leaders had abandoned him when he needed support the most.

He stated, "Some KP ministers are more focused on benefits than promoting the goals of the PTI." Marwat said that he had received threats of expulsion from the party but asserted that such threats would not dissuade him. He indicated his plan to meet with the PTI founder to discuss the current situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

