Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader accuses Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif of deliberately trying to derail talks

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif of deliberately attempting to derail ongoing negotiations, The Express Tribune reported.

In response to their statements, Qaiser claimed that the remarks made by Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Asif were part of an effort to sabotage the negotiations. Speaking to reporters, Qaiser said, "The way Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz are speaking, they are trying to block negotiations by any means possible." He added, "Then, they accuse Imran Khan of tweeting."

Qaiser underlined that PTI members had been subjected to injustice, referring to the events of November 26 when party members were allegedly denied their basic rights, and when people were allegedly shot by police. He also commented on the military courts' handling of PTI supporters involved in the May 9 events, describing military trials for civilians as unconstitutional, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"Despite these hardships, PTI remains a victim in this situation," he said, reiterating that the party's demands and grievances had been moderated in order to help move the country forward. He called on the government to address the growing sense of despair in Pakistan, which he attributed to worsening border conditions and the fragile state of Pakistan's economy.

Qaiser further stated, "We are stepping forward for the sake of the country. We are not afraid and are not intimidated by anyone. If we have backed down from some of our demands, it is only for the betterment of Pakistan."

Despite ongoing challenges, Qaiser insisted that PTI had not strayed from its principles, particularly regarding the rule of law, an independent judiciary, civilian supremacy, and a strong parliament.. . He added, "We want a government that truly represents the people and is based on constitutional rule."

In his statement, Qaiser noted that PTI founder Imran Khan was emerging as a global leader, enduring personal hardships in prison for the sake of Pakistan's future, and emphasized that the people of Pakistan stood with him. He also expressed concern over the government's failure to arrange a meeting between the negotiating team and Khan, suggesting that the government was using delaying tactics.

He said, "The government promised that we would meet with Imran Khan, but now they are making excuses." Expressing PTI's commitment to talks with government, he said, "We remain committed to dialogue, but our demands remain clear and firm," The Express Tribune reported.

Following months of political tensions, the PML-N government and the PTI started holding talks in December. The preliminary demands made by PTI include the release of all "political prisoners" and a judicial investigation into the events of May 9 and November 26. The first meeting between the government and the PTI took place on December 23 while the second took place on January 2.

