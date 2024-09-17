Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Atif Khan criticizes govt for lack of transparency in constitutional amendment bill

Karachi [Pakistan], September 17 : The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Atif Khan, expressed his concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the content of the constitutional amendment bill, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the ARY News program 'Off the Record', Atif Khan stated that even government officials are unaware of the contents included in the constitutional amendment bill.

"If the government was serious, they would have presented the bill publicly, but even the members of government seemed clueless related to amendments," Khan said.

Atif expressed his disappointment, pointing out that some MNAs were either sleeping or disengaged during parliamentary sessions.

During National Assembly (NA) sessions, Atif pointed out that certain members of the NA were either sleeping or not paying attention, ARY News stated.

He questioned why the law minister hadn't presented the draft for discussion in Parliament and chastised the government for not sharing the measure with its allies.

Atif Khan, a member of the opposition, argued that the government had to have at the very least told its coalition partners what was in the contents of the bill, ARY News reported.

