Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader booked over unauthorized rally in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 : The Pakistan police has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Riaz for allegedly holding an unauthorized rally in Rawalpindi on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 riots, reported Samaa TV.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mumtaz Khan at Bani Gala police station.

The complaint cited Riaz and his colleagues shouting slogans against military authorities during the rally.

They also blocked roads, and the PTI leader and his supporters caused inconvenience to the public, the complaint added, as reported by Samaa TV.

According to the complaint, Riaz and his supporters had been informed that organizing rallies and gatherings was banned.

The participants of the rally allegedly tore off the uniform of a policeman and broke the windows of a car, Samaa TV reported.

On May 9, multiple rallies were held in favour of the PTI and its incarcerated leader Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, several rallies and processions were taken out across the country to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the rallies, the protesters demanded the release of Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail following his conviction in multiple cases, and also chanted slogans against the PML-N government, reported Dawn.

The police, which had been deployed to ensure law and order, used teargas to disperse the protesters.

Moreover, a police official said that they would register cases against those who violated Section 144 imposed in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the police have made effective security arrangements with the deployment of more than 2,600 police personnel to ensure peace in the city, as reported by Dawn.

Additionally, 400 traffic police personnel were on duty to maintain the flow of traffic.

