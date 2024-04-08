Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa hopes Imran Khan will 'walk free' from jail in April

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa has claimed that party founder Imran Khan will walk free from jail in April, reported ARY News.

The former prime minister's sentence in the Toshakhana case has been suspended by the court while the cypher case will not stand even a week, Khosa said during his appearance on a show on ARY News on Sunday.

While the PTI founder's involvement was not proven in any case pertaining to the May 9 riots, Khosa downplayed former prime minister Imran Khan's conviction in the cypher case by stating that the documents were not provided before the court.

The PTI leader reaffirmed that the party's founder will not negotiate his release or flee the nation.

Khosa asserted that Imran Khan wanted all institutions to act as per the Constitution of Pakistan and was against the politics of revenge.

On political dialogue, the PTI leader said that the dialogue with the PTI founder will be possible after returning the party's mandate it secured in the February 8 election.

Taking a dig at the Shehbaz Sharif government, Khosa said that he could not even appoint a home minister of his own choice, ARY News reported.

Earlier, during his appearance on the ARY News programme, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated the party's assertion that Imran Khan will be released from prison this month.

Calling the cases against the PTI founder "politically motivated cases," he declared that all of the legal proceedings against Khan were coming to an end.

