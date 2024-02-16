Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominates Mian Aslam Iqbal as Punjab CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that the party's founder, Imran Khan, has nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the position of Punjab chief minister, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Gohar said that Imran Khan has nominated Omer Ayub as PTI's candidate for Prime Minister. The announcement came after Gohar Ali Khan and other PTI leaders held several meetings with the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail to hold discussions on the current political situation.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Ali Khan said Imran Khan had nominated PTI central general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, who is in hiding after facing over 20 criminal charges after the May 9 protests, as prime ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal has been chosen for the position of Punjab Chief Minister. Furthermore, discussions were being held over the nomination of Salaar Khan Kakar as Balochistan CM, according to Dawn report.

Gohar Ali Khan said PTI leader Asad Qaiser's brother, Aqibullah Khan, has been picked for the position of speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He said the PTI will announce nominations for the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker in the upcoming days.

Gohar Ali Khan asserted that the PTI will not engage in power-sharing with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. He said, "Imran Khan has clearly said that the politics of PTI is not for power-sharing but for the public."

Khan said, "The PTI is doing politics for the protection of the public's rights and believes in the supremacy of the mandate and democracy. He added, "Therefore, we don't believe in any power-sharing."

He asserted that PTI will do strong opposition until "our full mandate is returned." He added that PTI is in a position to form governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Centre, Dawn reported.

Gohar Ali Khan also announced that PTI will hold a "peaceful" protest across the nation on February 17 against the "marginalisation of the PTI." He claimed that the PTI had secured a "clear mandate," however, it was being "snatched".

He invited all other political parties that were protesting the February 8 election results, particularly the Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and Awami National Party, to join the protest on February 17.

He said, "These elections were very critical [...] and we won't let our mandate be stolen." He also rejected reports regarding talks with the PPP and a coalition with the PTI-Parliamentarians.

He also urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary to fix petitions filed by the PTI against alleged rigging in several constituencies. He stressed that a delay in the same would affect the "larger mandate".

Earlier, Pakistan's former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said Imran Khan had given him a task to hold talks with all political parties protesting the election results, particularly Maulana Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F, the Awami National Party and the Qaumi Wattan Party, Dawn reported. He alleged that the elections in Pakistan had no credibility locally and internationally.

Responding to a media query, he said that candidates supported by PTI who had secured wins in the elections would not resign in any condition and would sit in the assemblies. The PTI leader further added that the party would call its parliamentary session in "a day or two".

