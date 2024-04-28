Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking to return to power with establishment support: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was seeking to return to power with the support of the establishment, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

His remarks came after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi hinted at holding talks with Pakistan's army chief and the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), instead of the "rejected rulers".

While speaking on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Saturday, Sanaullah said, "PTI's ideology is not political." He stated that PTI wanted to be "imposed" on Pakistan with the help of the establishment.

He suggested that all disputes would be addressed if all political parties and institutions worked within their constitutional ambit. He said that nobody would object if the nation achieved political stability through talks.

Slamming Imran Khan-founded party, Sanaullah said that PTI was levelling all kinds of allegations against the PML-N. However, it was publically announcing its willingness to hold talks with the establishment, Geo News reported.

He referred to Afridi's recent statement about holding talks with DG ISI and Pakistan's army chief. However, PTI did not second Afridi's statement.

While speaking at the same programme, PTI Secretary Information Raoof Hasan said they formed a committee more than a year and a half ago to hold talks with the establishment.

Hasan further said, "We are ready to hold talks with the establishment but no contact is made so far." He stated that PTI would not hold talks with the ruling parties, including PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), as they "stole our mandate".

Raoof Hasan rejected Sanaullah's allegation questioning PTI's political ideology and said that his party established a six-party alliance which showed its willingness to hold dialogue with all political parties, Geo News reported.

He clarified that Afridi's remarks did not demonstrate PTI's stance. Hasan said, "We want to hold talks with the establishment to tell its constitutional role," adding that PTI founder Imran Khan would not stay in prison for nine months if he sought to have a deal with the current rulers.

On Friday, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi said that his party will hold "dialogues with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) soon" instead of talking to "rejected people" who reached the parliament using "Form 47".

He made the remarks while speaking on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan when he was asked about ways to put Pakistan on the path of political stability, according to Geo News report.

Afridi said, "My leader doesn't want any NRO. We want dialogues for the betterment of Pakistan," adding that Khan seeks to hold talks with all stakeholders for a better country but he did not receive any response.

He stated that PTI was not going against the national interests, military and other state institutions. He further said that PTI will soon hold negotiations with the army chief and top spy. However, he did not reveal further details and any PTI leader has not seconded his statement so far.

