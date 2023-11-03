Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeks permission to hold public rallies after announcement of polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission to hold public gatherings in Punjab, following the announcement of general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per details, PTI has sought permission for public gatherings in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sheikhpura.

Sources familiar with the matter said the PTI has submitted pleas with the deputy commissioners of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sheikhpura for approval of public gatherings.

According to ARY News, PTI is planning to flex its political muscles in Gujranwala on November 10, Sialkot on November 17 and Sheikhupura on November 19.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification of holding elections on February 8 after reaching a consensus with President Arif Alvi.

An important consultative meeting between President Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was held on Thursday at the Presidency following the orders of the Supreme Court.

While hearing the pleas for timely elections in Pakistan, the SC ordered the ECP to consult with the president after its lawyer informed the court that polls will be held on February 11.

The ECP lawyer was directed to ensure a meeting between the CEC and the president for finalization of the election date, which cannot be changed or delayed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor