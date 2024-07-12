Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspends Marwat for violating party leadership

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has suspended the membership of Sher Afzal, who was elected to the National Assembly in the February 8 polls this year, local media reported.

The decision regarding the firebrand leader was taken after PTI members met with the incarcerated party founder, Imran Khan reported Pakistan-based ARY News.

A party leader claimed that Sher Afzal Marwat had been constantly violating party discipline and over the past month.

"During the meeting with Imran Khan, it was agreed that no leader is above the party and all other leaders would face the same fate if they crossed the party line," the leader added as cited by ARY News.

Earlier on May 11 this year, the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat for violation of its code of conduct and policy.

The notice, issued by the PTI's central secretariat, stated that Marwat has issued "irresponsible statements" that harmed the PTI's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by party founder Imran Khan.

According to the notice Marwat has damaged his relations with fellow PTI members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

The PTI's central secretariat has asked Marwat to explain himself in writing within three days of the show-cause notice. He has been asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The show-cause notice against the PTI leader read, "If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules."

Marwat has been grabbing headlines due to his blunt and controversial remarks and has been at loggerheads with several PTI leaders, including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

Earlier on May 9, Omar Ayub said that PTI expelled Marwat from it's core and political committees on the orders issued by Imran Khan. He said that Marwat was warned time and again against violating the PTI's policies.

