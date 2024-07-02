Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vows stern action against violators of party discipline amid resignations by leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Monday decided to take stern action against those who violate the party discipline and deviate from its policy, reported ARY News.

The party's Core Committee met in Islamabad and 'devised' a mechanism to take disciplinary action against those who violate the party policy.

They also rejected the resignation tendered by the party's Secretary General Omar Ayub and said the PTI founder will take the final decision on the matter.

While addressing the media after the meeting, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said that there is 'no grouping' within the party.

He, however, admitted that there are 'three or four people who create the chaos', as reported by ARY News.

Shibli Faraz further said that during the PTI Core Committee meeting, the party bigwigs discussed disciplinary action against the discipline violators.

"No compromise would be made on the party discipline," he stressed.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the Core Committee members suggested Omar Ayub to withdraw his resignation.

The PTI Chairman added that the party founder would also be requested to accept the Core Committee's recommendations.

"There are some disciplinary issues in every political party. There is no grouping in the PTI," Barrister Gohar said.

Earlier on June 28, the PTI parliamentary party rejected the resignation forwarded by the party's secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

The party's top leaders reposed confidence in Omar Ayub Khan and urged him to continue in the roles he previously held.

A meeting of PTI's parliamentary party on Friday "unanimously" expressed confidence in Ayub, who is also the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Pakistan's local daily Dawn reported.

The decision was taken during a parliamentary party meeting of PTI and SIC at the Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub Khan, Barrister Gohar, Asad Gohar, Ali Muhammad Khan and other party leaders, ARY News reported.

The resolution further paid rich tribute to the NA opposition leader for running the party's affairs during testing times.

