Pakistan: Three terrorists killed in Khuzdar district

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 : Three terrorists were killed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were eliminated during an IBO that took place in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

A significant cache of weapons and explosives was retrieved from the terrorists.

During the IBO, the CTD team found two submachine guns, a handgun, hand grenades, a magnetic IED, and bullets. The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were riding a motorbike when they opened fire on the authorities trying to apprehend them close to the Kank area, ARY News reported.

In an effort to apprehend further terrorist network members, the police department started an investigation.

Two terrorists were killed in a confrontation in the Mardan district in October as well in a gun battle with representatives of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

A CTD spokesperson revealed that a terrorist who had been arrested was brought to Swabi with the purpose of taking control of the local gun cache. There was an attack on the CTD team by local terrorists.

