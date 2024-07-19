Pakistan: TLP stands firm on demands as blockade continue to cause disruptions

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : After a two-day break, the negotiations between Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Islamabad district administration resumed on Friday as the protests continued to cause severe disruptions at the main intersection between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dawn reported.

The protests have caused significant traffic congestion, affecting daily life and business activities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The standoff continues as TLP remains firm on its demands.

Talks involving government officials, including Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, aimed to resolve the situation without resorting to force, fearing wider chaos across Pakistan.

TLP leader Hafiz Saad Rizvi insists on three demands: sending aid to Gaza, declaring Israeli PM Netanyahu a terrorist, and boycotting Israeli products, according to the report. However, the Pakistani government finds these demands "unrealistic," noting the country already does not recognize Israel.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is widely acknowledged as a far-right Islamic political party in Pakistan, renowned for its strong advocacy on religious issues, particularly concerning Islam and blasphemy laws.

The party's firm anti-Israel stance reflects widespread sentiments within certain sectors of Pakistani society, driven by historical, religious, and political factors.

TLP has expanded its influence in Pakistani politics by positioning itself as a "defender of Islam," resonating deeply with conservative and religiously inclined segments of the population.

In 2017, TLP orchestrated a major sit-in protest at the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad, demanding stricter enforcement of blasphemy laws and the resignation of the law minister, which paralyzed the capital for weeks.

In 2021, clashes erupted between TLP supporters and police in various Pakistani cities following the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, on charges related to provocative speeches. The confrontations resulted in injuries, property damage, and widespread disruption.

Over recent years, the party has effectively organized public demonstrations and protests against Israel, consistently framing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within religious and ideological contexts.

As tensions persist at the Faizabad interchange, the Pakistani government faces mounting pressure to address these demands amid broader geopolitical complexities and domestic unrest, underscoring the intricate interplay between religion, politics, and international relations in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor