Pakistan to act against human traffickers after boat capsized in Greece

Islamabad, Dec 16 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious note of the boat capsize incident in southern Crete Island of Greece, which was carrying dozens of Pakistanis trying to enter Europe illegally. He directed the country’s interior ministry to identify and nab the mafia of human traffickers operating in the country.

So far, at least one Pakistani is confirmed dead while at least 47 others have been rescued following incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece on Sunday. Pakistan foreign office stated that they cannot confirm the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals for now.

“According to initial reports, 47 Pakistanis are among those rescued following yesterday’s incidents of capsized boats in Crete Island of Greece. One Pakistani is confirmed to be among the dead. At this stage, we are unable to confirm the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals,” read a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated, “Human trafficking is a tragic crime that claims many lives and causes numerous families to suffer every year.”

“Human traffickers are a cruel mafia who exploit the poor by deceiving them with false and ambitious dreams,” he added.

The boats were carrying cargo vessels, carrying illegal migrants, who were trying to enter Europe illegally. The incident has opened up focus on the presence of networks of human traffickers operating in different parts of Pakistan, who target the poor and struggling people to manipulate them into using illegal means to get out of the country.

“Human Trafficking is a heinous practice that causes immeasurable pain and suffering,” said the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

The boat capsize incident has also prompted the Pakistan government to activate its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to provide assistance in the identification of Pakistani nationals and other activities related to their required help.

“The embassy has also activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to support Pakistanis in Greece”, maintained the Pakistan foreign office.

Moreover, Pakistan’s interior ministry has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate immediate action against the human trafficking mafia along with smuggling networks in the country.

“In response to the tragedy, the interior minister has constituted an inquiry committee tasked with investigating the incident which is expected to submit its findings within five days”, maintained Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

