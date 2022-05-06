Pakistan to launch crackdown against those posting 'immoral' content on social media

Rana Sanullah, the newly-appointed Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, on Friday has decided to launch a crackdown against those people who are seen to be defaming people by spreading inappropriate and obscene videos on social media.

According to a statement, Sanaullah the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the immediate arrest of those sharing immoral content on social media, reported The News International.

"The prime minister has directed that such content cannot be tolerated and we will arrest those who spread immoral content on social media," Sanaullah stated.

Further, the Pakistan Interior Minister announced that Pakistan will not allow social media to be used for defaming others. He warned that those people who might be involved in such criminal activities will be dealt with strictly, reported The News International.

In addition, the Interior Minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other agencies have been assigned to do the same.

Sanaullah also mentioned that incidents of defamation, where the content is used for blackmailing others will be curbed as well, reported the News International.

"We will wipe out those who spread such filth, including immoral videos and pictures," said Rana Sanaullah.

Meanwhile, the government's announcement came after ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that his opponents have hired companies which are harming his character.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah had slammed former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) government and said it has wasted precious four years of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor