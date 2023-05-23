Pakistan to promote green public transportation

By IANS | Published: May 23, 2023 02:57 PM 2023-05-23T14:57:02+5:30 2023-05-23T15:10:28+5:30

Islamabad, May 23 Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that there is a need to further promote environment-friendly public ...

Pakistan to promote green public transportation | Pakistan to promote green public transportation

Pakistan to promote green public transportation

Next

Islamabad, May 23 Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that there is a need to further promote environment-friendly public transportation in the country to reduce environmental pollution.

"The use of green transportation could help reduce carbon emissions, environmental pollution, and Pakistan's import bill for fossil fuels," Alvi said in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Climate Change and others.

The President called for promoting efficient and climate-friendly transportation technology to reduce environmental pollution as well as the country's dependence on traditional fuels, saying new technologies are essential for the development of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ministry of climate change Ministry of climate change pakistan islamabad Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistani Army China Pakistan Economic Corridor Arif Alvi Pakistan Army Pakistan Super League Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Military