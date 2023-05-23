Pakistan to promote green public transportation

Islamabad, May 23 Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that there is a need to further promote environment-friendly public transportation in the country to reduce environmental pollution.

"The use of green transportation could help reduce carbon emissions, environmental pollution, and Pakistan's import bill for fossil fuels," Alvi said in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Climate Change and others.

The President called for promoting efficient and climate-friendly transportation technology to reduce environmental pollution as well as the country's dependence on traditional fuels, saying new technologies are essential for the development of the country.

