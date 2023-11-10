Pakistan to send back registered migrants after deporting illegal settlers: Balochistan caretaker minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 : Balochistan's caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai, has said the Pakistan government plans to send back registered migrants as well after deporting the undocumented settlers, Geo News reported.

Achakzai while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said: "So far, 80,000 immigrants from Balochistan have left Pakistan. After this, [we] will send back the registered refugees as well."

The minister said that foreigners living in Pakistan should have authentic documents, according to Geo News, a Pakistani news channel.

He added that hundreds of thousands of foreigners have fake identification cards.

"We have not taken responsibility of the illegal residents. The crackdown on the illegal migrants will continue," Achakzai said, while warning the Taliban against making harsh statements. "Pakistan knows how to crush all kinds of terrorism", he said, as per Geo News.

The minister said that Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan have nosedived recently, but at the same time, he noted that the deterioration in the relationship came as the nation was picking up the dead bodies.

Referring to an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district on October 31, in which six terrorists were killed, he said all of them were Afghans.

Achakzai quoted Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, said that the stats from the last two years since the Taliban took over Afghanistan suggest a 500 per cent rise in suicide bombings in Pakistan and a 60 per cent rise in all over terrorist incidents.

He also mentioned the trading of illegal American arms in Afghanistan's black market as a "national security threat", saying that the same illegal arms were also used in the attack on the PAF base in Mianwali.

He said that the handful of terrorists present in the Afghan sanctuaries are using US arms against our people.

Achakzai said that all of the sanctuaries and terrorist training centres are operating under the Afghan authorities' noses.

"When you talk on the rhetoric level that our soil is not being used, it is a fact that Afghan soil is being used against us," he asserted, as per Geo News.

Meanwhile, the first group of Afghan immigrants are set to be repatriated to Afghanistan through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Torkham border, Dawn reported on Thursday.

The first set of immigrants are being repatriated from the region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Dawn reported citing officials that some 245 illegal immigrants were scheduled to be deported via Torkham at different intervals, adding that the first convoy carrying 24 individuals, including men, women and kids from Muzaffarabad and Kotli areas, had reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"This was the first-ever repatriation via Torkham," a senior official informed, adding that the movement of the illegal immigrants from Islamabad and PoK via Torkham was stopped on Wednesday for one day.

The official said 15 undocumented Afghan inmates imprisoned for petty crimes, including one from Abbottabad, four from Haripur and 10 from Peshawar, were also deported to Afghanistan. With 17 more imprisoned on Wednesday, a total of 288 immigrants were shifted from Punjab and deported via Torkham, Dawn reported.

