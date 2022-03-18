Pakistan: Transgender shot dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district

A day after five trans women were shot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Mansehra, the province witnessed yet another killing of a renowned transgender in Mardan district.

As per police officials, Chaand was killed while her friend Mehboob sustained injuries during a firing incident on Thursday, reported The Express Tribune.

As many as 70 transgender persons were killed in the last few years, but not a single accused has been convicted, said a social activist.

Social activist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's transgender community Arzu, while condemning the incident, told The Express Tribune that the government has failed to give security and rights to the marginalised community.

Recently, the transgender community protested against local police authorities, saying that they face threats every now and then.

On Monday, the police arrested a suspect for his involvement in an attack on five transgender persons in Mansehra.

Earlier in February, two transgender persons were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gujranwala.

( With inputs from ANI )

