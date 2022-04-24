Pakistan treats PoK as colony, says rights activist

Pakistan treats Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a colony and exploits it without giving any regard to the rights situation in the region, said a London-based rights activist.

"PoK has a colonial character, it is an illegal occupation of Pakistan. People of Kashmir hold no value for PoK government," said Shaukat Kashmiri, United Kashmir People National Party chairman in an interview with well-known Kashmiri activist Shabir Choudhry.

He added that the lawmakers in PoK are 'namesake' and highlighted that the newly elected PoK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas is incapable of defending the rights of the people of Kashmir.

Shaukat Kashmiri, during the interview, also exposed the designs of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and unveiled the contradictions of the Pakistani establishment.

"Namesake legislative members of PoK have no mind of their own. Niazi was removed from the post and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was placed in power because he has a business empire. I will not delve into how these empires were built," he said while accusing the PoK government of carrying out financial irregularities in the budget.

PoK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned earlier this month.

( With inputs from ANI )

