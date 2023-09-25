Pakistan: Two killed after water tanker runs over motorcycle in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], September 25 : Two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the police, the accident occurred on Sunday at Nazimabad No 7 near the matric board office when a water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing a father and daughter on the spot. A minor boy also got injured in the accident.

The incident took place due to overspeeding, said police, adding that the water hydrant's driver fled the scene after the accident.

The bodies have been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased were residents of Karachi’s Orangi Town area. Following the incident, a violent mob set the water tanker on fire, as per ARY News.

In another incident, a man and his two-year-old daughter were killed in firing at Chamrha Chowrangi near Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

As per details, police officials said that 2-year-old Anum was on the motorcycle with her father Tahir when they sustained injuries in the firing. Later, it was reported that both succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead.

Police officials are conducting an investigation to identify if it was a snatching incident or a planned murder. So far, more than 30 bullet shells have been recovered from the spot of the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor