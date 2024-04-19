Pakistan: Unidentified gunmen kills 5 customs officials, minor girl

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], April 19 : Five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were tragically killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thrusday as the Customs Intelligence team conducted routine checks at Saggu in Dera Ismail Khan district , where they encountered heavy gunfire from attackers hiding in the nearby bushes.

"As a result of the ambush, the casualties occurred, comprising five Customs Intelligence officials and two innocent civilians," they added

A rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). The martyrs were identified as Shahab Ali Khan, Attar Alam, Akbar Zaman, Inayatullah, Muhammad Aslam of the Customs Intelligence, and civilians Safatullah and five-year-old Laiba Bibi, as per The Express Tribune.

Police disclosed that they had recovered empties from the bushes during their preliminary investigation.

According to The Express Tribune, the exact number of assailants, who subsequently fled the scene, could not be immediately determined.

Earlier in the day, another incident took place in which a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber on Friday in Karachi's Landhi area, Dawn News reported, citing the police.

The police said that the Japanese nationals were hurt in the incident. however, the terrorists who were involved in carrying out the attack, were killed.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar, told Dawn that the incident occurred near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, adding that the five foreign nationals were travelling in a Hiace van."

All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured," he said.

"No one has claimed responsibility so far," the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor