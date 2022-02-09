Pakistan: University teachers across Sindh to observe 'black day' over forced cancellation of selection boards

The Karachi University Teachers' Society (KUTS) announced that they will observe 'black day' for two days till Thursday over forced cancellation of selection boards.

The black day was scheduled to condemn "recent intimidation on behalf of the secretary-universities who forced the Karachi University Vice-Chancellor to cancel the proceedings of selection boards", reported Dawn.

Representatives of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa), Sindh chapter, and KUTS along with a teachers' body representing 12 public sector universities suspended academic activities for a week over the issue.

"We condemn the secretary's threatening behaviour and express complete solidarity with KU teachers. We have also decided to suspend all academic activities across Sindh on Thursday (tomorrow) in protest if teachers' meeting with minister Ismail Rahu scheduled for Wednesday (today) remains inconclusive," said Prof Nek Mohammad Shaikh of Fapuasa.

The teachers unanimously demanded that the government immediately remove the incumbent secretary of the universities and boards and appoint an official "who is well aware of rules and regulations", reported Dawn.

They also urged the government to withdraw the recently circulated letter (by the secretary) directing universities to frame service rules and allow institutions of higher learning to hold their selection boards under the mechanism defined in the Act.

The public sector universities in the province are governed by the 2018 Act and their respective codes already had procedures in place for promotion and appointment; there was no question of drafting service rules, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

