Pakistan will not come out of political crisis until army distances itself from politics: JUI-F chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 : As the federal government plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said Pakistan will not be able to come out of the political crisis until the country's army distances itself from politics, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking about the prevailing political crisis in Pakistan, Rehman said, "The army will have to distance itself from politics in order to resolve the political crisis."

On Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government decided to ban PTI over its involvement in anti-state activities and file cases against PTI founder Imran Khan, then-Pakistan President Arif Alvi and then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri for treason under Article 6 for dissolving the lower house of parliament in April 2022, according to Geo News report.

In a post on X, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the use of force against political parties was not a solution to the problems. He added that Pakistan could only be back on track if all the institutions limit their role in the framework defined in the constitution.

In a post on X, the JUI-F chief stated, "The sooner the powerful circle understands this fact, the better it will be for the country and themselves. The key state institutions should accept that the current hybrid system has failed."

Reiterating his demand for fresh elections, he said that the solution to all the problems lies in holding new and transparent polls in Pakistan. Several political parties have joined the PTI in condemning the government's plans to impose a ban on the PTI.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan's Information Minister, Ataullah Tarar, said, "The PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist." He said that the matter should be taken up in the federal cabinet before approaching the Supreme Court.

Tarar said the decision was taken in light of the Imran Khan-founded party's alleged involvement in the May 9 protests and the PTI's former or current leader's attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Farhatullah Babar, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is an ally of the ruling coalition, termed banning a political party "absurd." Babar said, "It is also absurd to talk about launching a treason case against a political leader."

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party (ANP) called the government's move to ban the PTI "childish and injudicious." He said that the path of the political parties could not be choked with restrictions and hurdles, stressing that "restrictions on the political parties and political process are not acceptable at any cost."

Recently launched Awam Pakistan founder Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also condemned the ruling coalition's decision. He stated that the incumbent rulers cannot impose a ban as "they have not studied the Constitution and the law," Geo News reported.

Abbasi said, "They (rulers) themselves will end up facing treason charges if they invoke Article 6 against the PTI." He said that imposing a ban on PTI would further deteriorate the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor