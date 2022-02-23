Pakistan witnesses hike in daily COVID cases as it logs 1,232 infections in past 24 hours

Pakistan witnessed a hike in daily COVID cases as the country reported 1,232 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported 961 COVID-19 infections.

With the new infections, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,503,873, including 64,262 active cases.

As per NCOC data, the daily COVID death toll also witnessed a hike as 43 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in Pakistan rose to 30,096.

A total of 41,744 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1,232 tested positive. 1,230 patients continue to remain under critical care.

Notably, Pakistan has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travellers as the passengers travelling to Pakistan will not be required to furnish a pre-boarding negative PCR report with effect from February 24, 2022, according to NCOC.

( With inputs from ANI )

