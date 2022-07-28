Pakistani cleric delegation meets TTP in Kabul: Report

Kabul, July 28 A delegation of Pakistani Islamic clerics has met representatives of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group in Kabul, sources in Afghanistan said.

The sources told TOLO News on Wednesday that during the talks between the the delegation and the banned outfit, including leader Noor Wali, the latter repeated their demands and did not back down from their position.

The TTP has demanded the Pakistani government to lift of all the sanctions imposed on leaders of the group, return of the Taliban to Pakistan's tribal areas, release of all prisoners, and the withdrawal of the Pakistani Army from these areas.

The Taliban regime however, did not provide much information of the meeting.

"The delegation have come to Kabul to discuss education, economic and bilateral relations between the two countries... There are no more details in this regard," TOLO News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, as saying.

