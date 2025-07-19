Pakistani courts now tools of tyranny, not justice: BYC leader Sabiha Baloch

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : The Pakistani judicial system has entirely collapsed and now operates as a tool of political repression, alleged Dr. Sabiha Baloch, central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), in a video message on Friday, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) reported.

BYC's statement came after six of its prominent members, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sabgatullah Shahji, Beebagr Baloch, Beebo, Gulzadi, and Mama Gaffar Baloch, were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The group condemned the judicial proceedings as a clear example of institutional failure.

BYC said that the detained individuals had earlier been sent to jail on a ten-day remand, during which they were not allowed to meet with their legal representatives, families, or colleagues, despite court orders permitting such contact. At their latest hearing, the court allegedly failed to review any progress made during the remand period and again extended their remand for ten more days without due process.

"These institutions that claim to uphold justice are actively dismantling it," Dr. Sabiha Baloch stated. She further alleged that the judiciary now operates either out of fear or personal gain, leaving it incapable of acting independently or ethically.

BYC declared that this conduct proves the Pakistani judicial system has completely failed. "What we are witnessing is not law; it is a rule of injustice," BYC said in its statement.

The group emphasised that its struggle has always been centred on justice and legality, especially regarding the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. BYC said the demand has always been to bring the missing before courts, not to face extrajudicial punishment, but to ensure fair legal proceedings.

"The justice system, which should be a safeguard for the people, is now being used against them," Dr Sabiha said. "This is no longer just a Baloch issue; it's a national tragedy," she quoted.

BYC called on civil society, human rights organisations, and ordinary citizens to take a stand before this collapse of justice affects all segments of society.

